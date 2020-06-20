Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 47.4%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

