Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Rises By 137.5%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALJJ opened at $0.67 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.