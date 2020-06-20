Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Declines By 29.5%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 219,597 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

ACST stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.11. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

