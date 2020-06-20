Seres Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,682 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $348.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

