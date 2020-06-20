Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

SELB opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $220.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,910,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,098,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

