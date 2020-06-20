Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SELB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $18,910,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $7,816,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,098,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

