Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.33 ($102.62).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

SU stock opened at €95.76 ($107.60) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.63. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

