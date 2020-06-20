Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.58. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 35,717 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,339 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 2.70% of Schmitt Industries worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.