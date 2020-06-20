Saul Centers Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE BFS opened at $33.20 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $316,212 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

