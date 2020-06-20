Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 380.8% in June

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 380.8% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sachem Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

SACH stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.