Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.50. Royal Nickel shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 668,072 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of $298.07 million and a PE ratio of -61.25.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Nickel Corp will post 0.11875 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Lee Hollaar sold 135,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$74,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,685.20. Also, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,147,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,605,225. Insiders have sold 370,700 shares of company stock valued at $201,239 in the last ninety days.

Royal Nickel Company Profile (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

