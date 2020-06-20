Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 1.83. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,364,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

