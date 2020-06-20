Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RHI. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CL King dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Robert Half International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE:RHI opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.