Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Ring Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.45.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

