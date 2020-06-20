Reviewing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & Penumbra (OTCMKTS:PEN)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 0 5 0 3.00

Penumbra has a consensus target price of $194.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -24.70% -24.02% Penumbra 7.04% 5.72% 4.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A Penumbra $547.41 million 11.09 $48.46 million $0.98 176.62

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Risk and Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats RenovaCare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

