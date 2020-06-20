Research Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

