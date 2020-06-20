Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

KRG opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.