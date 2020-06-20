Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ASHTY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.14. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $145.70.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

