Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Update

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Reliv International stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Reliv International has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

