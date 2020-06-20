Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $852.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Realogy has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

