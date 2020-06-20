RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $273,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

