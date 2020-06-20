Quantum’s (QMCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Quantum stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

In related news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 9,036 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $35,692.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 398,788 shares of company stock worth $1,260,196 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

