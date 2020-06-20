Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coherent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coherent by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.86.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.77. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

