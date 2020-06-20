Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.