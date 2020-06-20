Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 32,594 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 72,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $422.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.90. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

