Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 24,949 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.