Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,895 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $61.53 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

