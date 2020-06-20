Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,140 MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 190.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $616.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. National Securities began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $127,452.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,819.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,021 shares of company stock worth $881,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

