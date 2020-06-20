Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 136,083 Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,083 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 882,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 141,877 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 136,704 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $10.21 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 4.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

