Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Citigroup cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

