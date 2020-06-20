Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period.
In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.
SITE Centers Profile
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.