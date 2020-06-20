Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.