Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MSG Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $16,368,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 625,910 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.69.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSGN opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

