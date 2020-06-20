Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,352,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,441 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 183,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

