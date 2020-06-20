Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $432,646,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,457,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,469 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,587 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.