Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $528,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

