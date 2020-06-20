Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $524,000 in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at $262,565.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.27. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

