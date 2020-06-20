Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $490,000 in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $8.69 on Friday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

