Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $464,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

NYSE GIL opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

