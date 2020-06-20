Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $463,000 in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $105.76 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

