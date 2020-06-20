Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $458,000 in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nordic American Tanker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $6,033,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $661.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

