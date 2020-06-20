Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $420,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AMERCO by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AMERCO by 20.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,106.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,919,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,568.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,797.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $309.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.05.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

