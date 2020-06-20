Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

