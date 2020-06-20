Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $452,000 Stake in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of World Acceptance worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,666,000 after acquiring an additional 123,576 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $69.15 on Friday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $163.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

