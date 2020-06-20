Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,930 Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE CUB opened at $45.35 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cubic news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

