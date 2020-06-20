Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,559 Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $59.98 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

