Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,491,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 196,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

