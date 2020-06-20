Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $338.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Hibbett Sports news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

