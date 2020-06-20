Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of SPB opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 499,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 161,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

