Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

Ally Financial stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

