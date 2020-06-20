Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MCFT stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

